Florence Pugh was treated differently after Marvel movie and Oscar nomination

Florence Pugh was treated differently by the Hollywood industry after she earned an Oscar nomination and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The British star noticed a distinct difference in how she was received by the film industry after she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Amy March in Greta Gerwig's Little Women in 2020.

This achievement was swiftly followed by her introduction into the MCU as Russian assassin Yelena Belova in 2021's Black Widow.

Reflecting on the change, she told Who What Wear, "It was like I entered a completely different career. Once those two things happened, it's like I walked through a door, and everybody spoke to me differently. And it's not that my work had changed or what I could provide had changed. It was just that there was a whole different way of approaching me - almost like I didn't need to explain my corner anymore. It was like, 'No, no, we got it.'"

While Pugh has received critical acclaim for her varied performances over the past decade, she believes she still has much more to give.

"In my mind, I definitely have a clock of understanding what I know I still have to show and when I want to show it," she shared. "So I know of things and characters and ways that I want to perform for like the next 10 to 15 years. It's just about finding the right one that I can associate that with."

While the 29-year-old is busy with the huge blockbusters Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Messiah for most of this year, she still hopes to work on independent films, as they "keep your brain active".

Her upcoming projects also include Alexander Skarsgard's feature directorial debut The Pack and a TV miniseries adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel East of Eden.

She can currently be seen as Yelena in Thunderbolts, which is now showing in cinemas.