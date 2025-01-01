Brooklyn Beckham offers insight to family life amid reported 'rift'

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about his family ties as rumours rage that there is a rift in the clan.

The 26-year-old former photographer is the eldest child of footballer David Beckham, 50, and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, 51.

He married American billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, 30, in 2022 and ever since there have been reports that she has clashed with mother-in-law Victoria, while it is also suggested Brooklyn has clashed with his younger brother Romeo Beckham, 22, over his choice of girlfriend.

Amid escalating reports of tensions in the family, Brooklyn shone a light on his relationship with his father, telling The Sunday Times they love to watch Formula E racing together.

He told the publication, "It's something that me and my dad bonded over. My dad's had some pretty cool cars."

Brooklyn went on to explain that his father even allows him to drive some of his classic cars.

He revealed he is allowed behind the wheel of David's prized 1954 Jaguar - but added, "Which I very rarely drive, only when the weather's perfect."

Brooklyn's comments come a week after fans noticed he and his wife appeared to snub his father's 50th birthday.

The young couple were reportedly absent from celebrations in the UK and France - and it was also noticed that neither of them marked the footballer's landmark year online, adding to rumours of tension in the famous family.