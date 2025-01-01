Richard Gadd describes 'intolerable pressure' of Baby Reindeer success

Richard Gadd has said that the success of Baby Reindeer has brought "intolerable pressure" with it.

The 35-year-old comedian shot to fame last year with the release of the controversial drama Baby Reindeer which took inspiration from a stalker who became fixated with him in real life.

The show has been a critical and commercial success, being nominated for a string of awards - including 2025 TV BAFTAs.

But Gadd has been feeling pressure amid the success, and told The Guardian, "There have been a lot of challenging moments. The show has reached such an extreme pitch - there have been times when I've felt like the pressure was intolerable."

He continued, "It's been a hurricane. I don't think I'm at the point of reflection yet. I need some real time off to figure out how to get my feet back on ground, because I feel very squeezed."

The comedian went on to explain the impact the show had on his life - which changed, quite literally, overnight.

He said, "It came out on a Thursday, and by Sunday people were knocking on my door asking for autographs.

"I was an arthouse comedian, performing to five people every night, so it was a huge adjustment. I'm still getting used to it. Going to the supermarket comes with a million caveats now."

Baby Reindeer brought controversy as well as success, however, as a Scottish woman named Fiona Harvey was quickly identified by fans as being the apparent source of the obsessive character portrayed in the show.

She has claimed she has been defamed as a result and launched legal action against Netflix in response.