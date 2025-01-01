Mr Bates and Blue Lights win coveted TV BAFTAs as full winners revealed

Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Blue Lights were arguably the biggest winners of the 2025 TV BAFTAs.

The best in UK and international television gathered together in London on Sunday evening to discover who won coveted British Academy Television Awards.

ITV's drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Netflix's Baby Reindeer were the shows to beat with both receiving four nominations each.

The Toby Jones-fronted show won the Limited Drama award - triumphing over Baby Reindeer - while ITV also received the Special Award for commissioning Mr Bates vs The Post Office and bringing "dynamic change" through its release.

BBC police procedural drama Blue Lights won the coveted Best Drama Series award, winning over rival shows Sherwood, Supacell, and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

Marisa Abela won the Best Actress award for her role in the HBO show Industry, and Lennie James won the Best Actor award for his role in Mr Loverman.

Fellow Mr Loverman star Ariyon Bakare won the Best Supporting Actor gong, while Jessica Gunning scooped Best Supporting Actress for her role as Martha in Baby Reindeer.

The other winners were: International - Shogun, Best Female Comedy Performance - Ruth Jones for Gavin & Stacey, Best Male Comedy Performance - Danny Dyer for Mr Big Stuff.

Scripted comedy - Alma's Not Normal, Entertainment - Would I Lie To You?, Entertainment Performance - Joe Lycett for Late Night Lycett, Specialist Factual - Atomic People, Best Reality - The Jury: Murder Trial.

Current Affairs - State of Rage, Short Form - Quiet Life, Factual Entertainment - Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour, Factual Series - To Catch a Copper.

Live Event Coverage - Glastonbury 2024, News Coverage - BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special, Single Documentary - Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods.

Best Soap - EastEnders, Sport - Paris 2024 Olympics, Daytime - Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure, Children's Non-Scripted - FYI Investigates: Disability and Me, Children's Scripted - CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe.

And finally, the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment as voted for by the public - Strictly Come Dancing: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz.

The awards show was hosted by Scottish actor and comedian Alan Cumming and was broadcast on the BBC.