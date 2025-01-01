Holly Madison claims ex Zak Bagans cheated on her with seven women

Holly Madison has accused her ex-boyfriend Zak Bagans of cheating on her with at least seven women.

The former Playboy model claimed in posts shared on her Instagram Stories that the Ghost Adventures host had cheated on her with seven women.

"It's a perfect day for me and not my ex who I just found out was cheating on me with at least three other girls," Madison wrote over a photo of a swimming pool. "Never too late to find out! Lol."

Madison updated the tally in a second post. "Wait. The count is now up to four girls. And they all have major receipts," she alleged.

"Let's see what this number gets up to by the end of the day. Feel free to place bets, I'll keep you posted."

A few hours later, Madison wrote in another post, "It's up to five girls now!"

She updated the amount again later, writing, "The number is up to seven women with receipts now, for those keeping track."

Madison began dating Bagans in June 2019, following her divorce from Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella.

Madison announced in March that she and Bagans had split after six years together on her Girls Next Level podcast.