Ivanka Trump pays tribute to late mother Ivana Trump

Ivanka Trump has honoured her late mother, Ivana Trump, by sharing rare childhood photos nearly three years after her untimely death.

"Today, I'm holding close the beautiful memories of my mother, Ivana - her strength, humour and love continue to guide me every day," Ivanka wrote via Instagram.

"I feel her presence in so many moments, especially as I raise my own children.

"I'm also deeply grateful for my grandmother, Babi, who fills our home with wisdom, grace and unconditional love," Ivanka continued, referring to Ivana's 98-year-old mother.

"Her quiet strength is a gift to all of us, and I cherish the bond she shares with my kids."

The socialite concluded her heartfelt post by thanking all the mother figures who "pour" love into their families.

Ivanka included several photos of herself and Ivana throughout the years from childhood to adulthood.

A few snaps also showed Ivana with her grandchildren.

Ivanka concluded the photo carousel with snaps of herself with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, eight.

Ivana was the first wife of President Donald Trump.

She died after falling down the stairs in her New York City apartment on 14 July 2022. She was 73.