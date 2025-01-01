Will Smith honours wife and ex-wife in Mother's Day tribute

Will Smith has paid a sweet tribute to all the mums in his life this Mother's Day.

The Oscar-winner shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to both mothers of his children - wife Jada Pinkett Smith and ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

The carousel post featured images of the actor's own mother, Caroline Bright, and Jada's mum, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Smith also included snaps of his wife and ex-wife posing with their children.

"Sending love to all the mothers of the world," Smith captioned the post.

The post included glimpses of Smith dancing with his mum, as well as Jada and Banfield-Norris posing with a baby Willow.

Another image showed Zampino and Jada smiling together alongside Smith's three children - Trey, 32, whom he shares with Zampino, as well as his two children with Jada: Willow, 24, and Jaden, 26.

Later in the day, the actor posted a video of Mr T performing Treat Your Mother Right, from the 1984 Be Somebody... or Be Somebody's Fool! home video.

"My sentiments exactly," Smith wrote.

The Miami rapper welcomed his eldest child in 1992 with Zampino, but the couple divorced less than three years later.

He called the divorce the "ultimate failure for me" during a June 2020 episode of Red Table Talk.

"I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son's mother," Smith said at the time.

Smith married Pinkett in 1997.