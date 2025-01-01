Barack Obama quashes divorce rumours with sweet Mother's Day post

Barack Obama has gushed over his wife, Michelle Obama, in a sweet Mother's Day post.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms and mother-figures!" the former president wrote on X on Sunday, alongside a photo of Michelle with their daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

"@MichelleObama, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you."

Barack shared the heartfelt post after he and Michelle were the subject of split rumours, following her absence from multiple political events, including President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January.

That same month, the former first lady also skipped President Trump's second inauguration.

Michelle defended not going to Trump's ceremony during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast earlier this month.

"People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason," she said. "They had to assume that my marriage was falling apart."

The mum of two explained she was making the right decision for herself after attending Trump's first inauguration in 2017.

"It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the thing that was right for me," she continued. "That was a hard thing for me to do."