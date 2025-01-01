'Our kids hit the jackpot': Chris Pratt praises wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has been showered with love on US Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the author celebrated her first Mother's Day since welcoming her baby son Ford Fitzgerald in November.

Her husband, Chris Pratt - with whom she shares Ford and daughters Lyla Maria, four, and Eloise Christina, two - marked the occasion by posting a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

"How do moms do it?" the Marvel star wrote. "Seriously. It's like running a circus, a hospital, and a five-star kitchen all at once. Our kids hit the jackpot with you, and so did I. We love you. Happy Mother's Day, Chief!"

Katherine is also stepmum to Chris' son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The carousel featured several photos of Katherine, with and without their kids.

Katherine, whose parents are Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, posted a Mother's Day message for her own mum on Instagram. Sharing several photos from throughout the decades, she wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the queen mother @mariashriver!

"I love you more than you know. You're the greatest mom and mama g. I have felt loved by you every second of my life, and you are the reason I always knew I wanted to be a mom. You are simply the greatest. I love you," she wrote.