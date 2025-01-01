Jackie Chan reveals why he will never stop doing his own stunts

Jackie Chan has shared that he plans to do his own stunts until he retires - "which is never".

As the Academy Award honoree reprises his role as Mr Han in Karate Kid: Legends, he explained that doing stunts is in his "heart and soul", since making his debut in Fist of Fury back in 1972.

"Of course, I always do my own stunts. It's who I am," he told Haute Living.

"That's not changing until the day I retire, which is never! And to be honest, when you've done it for 64 years straight, there's no physical preparation anymore. Everything is in your heart and soul; it is muscle memory."

Although the film industry has evolved over the years with CGI and wirework allowing doubles to perform more complicated stunts, Chan remains a purist.

But while he prefers doing stunts the old-fashioned way, he doesn't want to encourage anyone to try anything "too dangerous".

"In the old days, the only choice was to be there and jump; that's it," he explained. "Today, with computers, actors can do anything, but there's always a sense of reality that you feel is missing."

Chan continued, "It's a double-edged sword. On one hand, actors become more and more capable of doing impossible stunts with the help of technology, and yet, on the other hand, the concept of danger and limit gets blurred, and the audience is numb.

"But I'm not encouraging anybody to risk their lives to do the stunts like I did; it truly is too dangerous."