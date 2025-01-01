Jenna Bush Hager marks 17 years wed to husband Henry

Jenna Bush Hager has marked another memorable year in her marriage with Henry Hager.

The Today with Jenna & Friends host celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with her husband at the weekend, with a sentimental social media tribute.

"Been drying my tears for 17 years yesterday," Jenna wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photograph from the couple's wedding day.

The pic showed Henry wiping away her tears as they exchanged vows at the altar.

The pair first met when Henry was working for her father, George W Bush. After three months of dating, the former first daughter asked Henry to marry her, but he turned her down.

Eventually, Henry proposed, after getting the blessing from her politician father to do so. The couple became engaged in 2007, and one year later, said "I do" in front of 200 guests at her family's ranch in Texas.

Since tying the knot, the couple have expanded their family, welcoming daughter Mila in 2013, daughter Poppy in 2015, and son Hal in 2019.

Last week Jenna joked on her TV show that there was only one person she would leave her husband for.

"Do you know that Brandi Carlile is the woman I would leave my husband for?" the mother of three revealed, adding, "I'm not sure I've ever said it exactly straight up, but she is."