Gisele Bündchen shares first glimpse of baby son

Gisele Bündchen has offered fans the first official glimpse of her new baby son.

To mark Mother's Day on Sunday, the Brazilian supermodel took to Instagram to upload several snaps, including a sweet image showing her embracing her late mother, Vânia.

The post also included a photo depicting Gisele cradling her third child, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Joaquim Valente in February.

The infant, whose name has not yet been revealed, wears a white onesie with the words "I love mom" embroidered on the back.

In the accompanying caption, Gisele admitted she has been forced to embrace a "slower rhythm" since giving birth.

"I've been quiet over here but very busy living life... Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren't shared - they're simply lived," she wrote. "Lately, I've been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present."

Elsewhere, Gisele posted a photo of herself and her two older children hugging the baby.

The fashion icon shares Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

And while Gisele greatly misses her mum, who died at the age of 75 in January 2024, she insisted her "heart is full".

"Being a mother it's been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day. To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can't describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy Mother's Day! Sending so much love your way!" the 44-year-old added.

After Gisele and NFL quarterback Tom finalised their divorce in 2012, the model went public with her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim.