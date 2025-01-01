Simu Liu engaged

Simu Liu is engaged to Allison Hsu.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star announced that he recently proposed to the marketing executive in Paris, France.

Simu shared a photo of him sweetly kissing Allison while surrounded by pink flowers and candles, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.

"From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always," he wrote in the caption.

While in her own post, Allison showcased her large oval diamond engagement ring.

"Us forever," the 28-year-old added.

Accordingly, a number of celebrities were quick to congratulate the couple on the happy news.

"AHHHHHHH HOW AMAZING! Sending love to you both," gushed Simu's Marvel franchise co-star Florence Pugh, while John Legend commented, "Congratulations!!"

And director Paul Feig praised, "CONGRATS!!! So happy for you two!"

Simu, 36, and Allison started dating in 2022.

The former Kim's Convenience actor is currently shooting Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to be released in May 2026.