Justin Baldoni breaks social media hiatus with emotional Mother's Day message

Justin Baldoni has broken his social media silence to post an emotional message for Mother's Day.

The actor-director hasn't shared any updates on his Instagram account since December 2024, around the same time as his legal battle with It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively began.

But returning to the platform on Sunday, Baldoni posted a sweet photo of himself with his mother Sharon, his wife Emily, and their two children; Maiya, nine, and seven-year-old Maxwell.

"My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love. Happy Mother's Day to all," he wrote in the caption.

Baldoni didn't offer any further comment.

The 41-year-old's post was quickly inundated with messages, with singer-actress Katharine Foster adding three red heart emojis and singer-songwriter Andy Grammer declaring: "Love everyone in that photo with all my heart."

Baldoni has been embroiled in legal proceedings with Lively for the past five months.

In December, the former Gossip Girl star sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment on the set of the drama It Ends with Us, which he also directed. She also claimed he orchestrated a smear campaign against her around the film's release in August 2024.

Baldoni, who has denied the allegations, filed a countersuit for alleged defamation and civil extortion against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others.

Last week, attorney Mike Gottlieb confirmed Lively would take the stand during the upcoming trial, which is set to begin in March 2026.