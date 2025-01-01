Tom Cruise wants to make more musicals

Tom Cruise dreams of starring in another musical.

The Top Gun actor ventured into musicals 13 years ago when he played rock star Stacee Jaxx in the film Rock of Ages, however, he has now indicated that one musical outing wasn't enough and he wants to explore that genre again.

The action star revealed that musicals were still on his career bucket list during a Tom Cruise in Conversation event at London's British Film Institute (BFI) on Sunday.

"Definitely musicals," Cruise said, reports Rolling Stone. "Drama, action, adventures. It's endless. My goals are endless."

He also shared that he and his longtime Mission: Impossible collaborator Christopher McQuarrie - who has written and directed every instalment since 2015's Rogue Nation - are also cooking up ideas together.

"We've got a lot," he said of his ideas with McQuarrie. "Our relationship is just endless stories."

The Hollywood star was first credited as a producer on the first Mission film, and he told the audience in London that he sought out the franchise because he liked "the theme music" and wanted to push the boundaries of the action genre.

"It was about looking at Mission and going 'What can we do with action?' How I can evolve action and storytelling and imbue that kind of storytelling with greater amounts of emotion? That is my interest," he said of the 1996 film.

Cruise is currently on the press tour for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment in the franchise. To celebrate the release during his London visit, the daredevil actor pulled off yet another stunt - appearing on the roof of the BFI IMAX cinema - on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the 62-year-old will receive the BFI Fellowship, the organisation's highest honour, in recognition of all the films he's shot in the U.K. Afterwards, Cruise will head to the Cannes Festival for The Final Reckoning's premiere on Wednesday.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be released in cinemas from 21 May.