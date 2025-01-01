Kelly Osbourne claims she's criticised more for 'being fat' than anything else

Kelly Osbourne has claimed that she's received more criticism over her weight than anything else she's done.

During an appearance at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, the reality star claimed she has received more backlash for "being fat" than her past indiscretions.

"We live in a fat-phobic world," the 40-year-old began, reports People. "I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic... I've been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible - but I got more s**t for being fat than I did for anything else. It's insane."

The Osbournes star insisted that every article written about her includes "a comment about (her) weight" and that she had got used to receiving comments about her appearance when she was heavier.

"People (would) say, 'You're so pretty. Why don't you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you'll be the total package,'" she recalled.

The Shut Up singer, who underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 to lose weight, added that she "tried everything" to shed the pounds but she wasn't in the right emotional state at the time.

"I tried probably everything that there is out there, whether it be surgery, medication, diet and exercise. I got my mind where I needed it to be, and everything started to fall into place," she explained.

She later added, "It's not just as simple as change your diet and move. You have to change your brain. You have to come to peace and acceptance about where you are in your life before you can start."

In 2020, when Kelly revealed she had undergone weight-loss surgery two years prior, she declared it was "the best thing I have ever done".