Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg to return as The Voice coaches

Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg will return as coaches on The Voice.

It was announced on Monday that the former One Direction star and the Gin & Juice rapper will return to the NBC show as coaches for its 28th season, alongside country star Reba McEntire.

The coaches for the upcoming season will also include Michael Bublé, who made his Voice debut as a coach in season 26 and won his first round with contestant Sofronio Vasquez.

Niall previously appeared as a coach on the show in seasons 23 and 24, winning both times with Gina Miles and Michael Huntley.

Meanwhile, Snoop was a coach in season 26 and Reba previously had a three-season stint between seasons 24 and 26.

The show's current coaching panel includes Bublé, John Legend, first-timer Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine, who returned to the competition after 10 seasons.

The reality show, which is hosted by television host and radio personality Carson Daly, airs twice a year and rotates its coaches on a regular basis.

The announcement also comes shortly after it was revealed that The Voice had changed its timeslot, starting with two hours on Mondays and Tuesdays in September, but then dropping to one night a week as a result of NBC picking up the NBA.

Season 28 of The Voice will air this autumn.