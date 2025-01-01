Ryan Phillippe expresses regret over early career choice

Ryan Phillippe has revealed he regrets making a decision about his roles early in his career.

The 50-year-old actor shot to fame in the 1990s with breakout roles on both the big and small screen.

Early projects included the slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer, erotic thriller Cruel Intentions, and the TV show Big Sky - playing characters that all met unfortunate ends.

With a sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer currently filming, Phillippe admits he regrets picking roles in his youth that he could still be playing.

He told Variety, "I feel like I made the wrong move dying in all of these projects because then when they're resurrected, I don't get to be a part of them.

"I used to think it was cool. I'm like, 'If I could take a character to their last moment.' Now, I'm like, 'What are you thinking? No, you want to live in case there's more movies to be made.'"

The star went on to say he is excited to see old franchises continuing to thrive, but added that it does force him to mark the years his career has covered.

He confessed, "It definitely makes you feel like a dinosaur or aware of your age, but at the same time, it's a compliment to something that you were a part of that succeeded."

The American actor, who stars in Amazon Prime's Motorheads this month, also shared his thoughts on the ageing process.

He said, "It's just so humbling... You exercise and all of this, it's still - you wake up with a soreness that's just randomly materialised out of nowhere that you can't trace back to anything you did.

"It's just there, and you got to deal with it. You know that the inevitable breakdown is something hard to reconcile, I think, for all of us."