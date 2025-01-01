Madonna making limited series about her life for Netflix

Madonna will bring her life to the small screen through a limited series set to stream via Netflix.

The 66-year-old music icon has been in the spotlight since releasing her debut single, Everybody, in 1982 before going on to become one of the most successful music acts in the world.

The Material Girl singer has reportedly teamed up with Canadian filmmaker Shawn Levy - who directed recent blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine - and his production company, 21 Laps Entertainment.

Deadline reported on Monday, "A limited series about her life and music is in early development at Netflix, with Madonna and Shawn Levy, whose 21 Laps has an exclusive TV overall deal at the platform, executive producing."

The report added, "The duo, who had been discussing the project for a while, are starting from scratch: the biographical limited series is not related to the Madonna feature biopic which was previously in development at Universal with three-time Emmy winner Julia Garner as the choice to play the Queen of Pop."

The report went on to suggest Garner, 31, could still play the chart-topping star in the limited series, and did not make clear if the show will cover her entire life, or focus on a specific period.

Madonna had previously worked with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody to write a script about her life for a planned film project - however reports emerged in January 2023 that the planned film had been scrapped following three years of development.