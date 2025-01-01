Jude Law, Andrew Garfield set to star as Siegfried and Roy

Jude Law and Andrew Garfield have signed on to star in a TV series about iconic magicians Siegfried and Roy.

Law will star as Siegfried and Garfield will star as Roy, with production set to commence in the autumn, Variety reports.

The eight-episode Apple TV+ series was first reported to be in the works back in 2022. As reported at the time, it is based on the podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.

The official logline for the show reveals that it tells "the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination.

"The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show."

Both Law and Garfield will executive produce in addition to starring.

Law is best known for his film roles, and received Academy Award nominations for The Talented Mr Ripley and Cold Mountain.

Garfield is a fellow two-time Academy Award nominee, for Hacksaw Ridge and tick, tick... BOOM! He is also known for his role in the Spider-Man film franchise.