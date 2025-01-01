Ant Anstead's car company renews bankruptcy filing amid fraud allegations

Ant Anstead's supercar company, Radford Motors, has officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy following a court hearing last week.

The order issued by Delaware's bankruptcy court and obtained by People magazine officially converts the company from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which it has been in since October 2024, to Chapter 7 in order to "grant relief" amid its ongoing legal issues.

The Born Mechanic host's car company first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year after being accused of taking deposits from customers but failing to deliver vehicles.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy typically calls for the liquidation of a company, and can often result in a company's dissolution. However, it is unclear whether Radford Motors is officially closing its doors as a result of the new filing.

An additional complaint filed against Radford Motorsalleges that the company has continued to occupy its headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, despite its lease having been terminated. The complaint is the landlord's attempt to initiate the eviction process with the court's permission.

Anthony Richard 'Ant' Anstead is an English TV presenter and motor specialist, who is currently in a relationship with Bridget Jones star, Renee Zellweger.

He was previously married to American reality TV personality Christina Haack.