Jamie Lee Curtis appeals to Mark Zuckerberg, gets AI ads taken down

Jamie Lee Curtis went straight to the top at Meta, to have the company remove an AI-generated commercial that featured her likeness.

Shortly after the legendary actor posted her appeal on Instagram to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a company rep said the fake ads had been removed.

"It's come to this @zuck," Curtis wrote in the Instagram post, tagging the Meta chief.

"Hi. We have never met. My name is Jamie Lee Curtis and I have gone through every proper channel to ask you and your team to take down this totally AI fake commercial for some bullshit that I didn't authorise, agree to or endorse."

Curtis, who has 6.1 million Instagram followers, soundtracked her post with Aretha Franklin's Integrity.

A Meta spokesman confirmed to Variety that the ads in question violated the company's policies and had since been removed.

Curtis did not identify the fake AI-generated ad, but said it used footage from a TV interview she gave about the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area earlier this year.

"If I have a brand, besides being an actor and author and advocate, it is that I am known for telling the truth and saying it like it is and for having integrity.

"And this (MIS)use of my images with new, fake words put in my mouth, diminishes my opportunities to actually speak my truth," the actor-producer-director insisted.