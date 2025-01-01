Bindi Irwin shares update from hospital after surgery

Bindi Irwin has shared an update on her hospitalisation, revealing that she is now in recovery after undergoing multiple procedures.

"After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala," Irwin wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her in her hospital bed.

"My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions."

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star has battled endometriosis for more than a decade.

And those weren't the only operations she underwent.

She noted that her medical team also had to "repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago".

"Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery," she shared.

Irwin expressed her gratitude for the support and love of her husband, Chandler Powell, and their four-year-old daughter Grace, and her brother Robert, who led the charge at the gala after she cancelled her appearance.

"Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors," Irwin continued.

And while she didn't specify how long the recovery process would be, Irwin insisted that she would be healthy enough to attend a different Steve Irwin Gala in Australia, later this year.

"One day at a time," she concluded. "Time to heal now."