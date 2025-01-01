Jennifer Coolidge urges college graduates to believe 'absurd possibilities' in heartfelt speech

Jennifer Coolidge called on college graduates to believe in "absurd possibilities" during an emotional commencement speech delivered over the weekend.

The White Lotus actress addressed around 1,000 students at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday.

To begin, Coolidge joked she was thrilled to be "speaking with some very excited gay students" and some "less exciting" heterosexual students.

"And hopefully, some very eligible widowers," she teased.

The Boston native went on to encourage the graduates to be fearless when it comes to chasing their dreams.

"When you find the thing that you want to do, I really want to highly recommend, just friggin' go for it," the 63-year-old pleaded. "You really have to psych yourself up into believing absurd possibilities, and you have to believe that they are not absurd."

Elsewhere, Coolidge reflected on how being "overly sensitive" made her feel like she was in a "state of just recovering" from negative feedback as a young actress.

But over time, the Legally Blonde star was able to become her "own champion".

"Don't listen to the people who mess up the real story that you've got going... It is your ability to convince yourself you really can make it, because you really have to be your own champion. When it comes to the obstacle course of your life, you have to find your own path," she added. "And you can't perfectly plan it out from the beginning. Part of directing your life is just letting it unfold. So let it."