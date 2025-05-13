Leonardo DiCaprio to present Robert De Niro with honorary Palme d'Or

Leonardo DiCaprio is to present Robert De Niro with the Honorary Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The 50-year-old actor will hand the accolade to his 'Killers of the Flower Moon' co-star at the film festival's opening ceremony on Tuesday (13.05.25), according to Variety.

As well as appearing alongside one another in 2023 movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, the pair also co-starred in 1993 coming-of-age motion picture 'This Boy’s Life'.

The film featured a 17-year-old DiCaprio in his first major movie role.

After he is presented with the Palme d’Or on Tuesday, De Niro, 81, will appear at a special masterclass at the Debussy Theatre on Wednesday (14.05.25), where he is expected to reflect on a career spanning more than five decades.

The Cannes tribute marks a return to the festival he last attended in 2023 for the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, in which he starred as a ruthless businessman.

He previously served as jury president at the festival 14 years ago.

De Niro said ahead of the event: “I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes… especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together - storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends.

“It’s like coming home.”

De Niro is also known for movies including 'Once Upon a Time in America', 'Mean Streets', and 'The Mission'.

What's more, his 1976 psychological drama 'Taxi Driver' scooped the Palme d'Or at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival.

The actor joins a distinguished group of past Honorary Palme d’Or recipients including 75-year-old Meryl Streep and 62-year-old Jodie Foster.

French actor Juliette Binoche, 61, has been announced as the president of this year’s jury, taking over from Greta Gerwig, 41.

It marks the first time in the festival’s history two women have served consecutive terms as jury presidents.