Shia LaBeouf shuts down Timothée Chalamet feud rumours

Shia LaBeouf has swiftly shut down speculation that he's got an issue with Timothée Chalamet.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week, the Transformers actor compared himself to the A Complete Unknown star and claimed that Chalamet's pursuit of greatness is considered "cute" but his isn't.

LaBeouf has now made it clear that he wasn't casting shade on the Oscar nominee with his comments.

The Fury star proved there was no beef between them by sharing a screengrab of his email exchange with Chalamet in October 2023.

In the emails, the Call Me By Your Name star praises LaBeouf's performance in the play Henry Johnson, writing that he was "absolutely blown away" by his "totally electric" work.

LaBeouf, 38, replied with an unusual poem which reads: "Thank you doggy / Every blessing to you / Fun watching you evolve / Take ownership / Bang bang."

The former Even Stevens star praised Chalamet in the caption of his X post, writing, "Timothée Chalamet is doing better work than anyone alive - we been good."

He also quoted Rudyard Kipling's poem If, adding, "If you can bear to hear the truth you've spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools."

In his original THR interview, LaBeouf brought up Chalamet's Screen Actors Guild Award acceptance speech, in which he declared that he is "in pursuit of greatness" and he wants "to be one of the greats".

He then highlighted the difference in how their work ethics have been perceived by the public.

"I hear Timothée Chalamet get up and he says something like, 'I want to be great.' I so know the feeling. On him, it's cute. On me, it wasn't cute. You know what I'm saying?" LaBeouf said.