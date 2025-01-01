Gérard Depardieu found guilty of sexual assault

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Following a trial in Paris in March, the Green Card actor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021.

The 76-year-old actor was not present for Tuesday's hearing, during which he was handed an 18-month suspended jail sentence.

His lawyer stated that he will appeal the verdict.

Depardieu was accused of groping the two women in September 2021 while working on Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters).

The first accuser, a set decorator named Amelie, claimed the Cyrano de Bergerac star pinned her between his legs, ran his hands over her body and made a vulgar remark.

The second woman, an assistant director called Sarah, alleged that Depardieu touched her bottom and breasts through her clothes more than once.

The actor denied the allegations and claimed his "name has been dragged through the mud by lies and insults", according to BBC News.

He did not appear in court on Tuesday as he is currently working on a film directed by his actress friend Fanny Ardant. Ardant, who also starred in The Green Shutters, spoke in his defence during the trial.

Depardieu has been accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour by at least 20 people, however, the trial marked his first time in court over such allegations.

He may face another trial in the future in relation to a rape allegation by actress Charlotte Arnould. He has denied the claim.