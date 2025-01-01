Pamela Anderson and Jamie Dornan to star in Michael Cera's directorial debut

Pamela Anderson and Jamie Dornan are set to star in Michael Cera's feature directorial debut.

The Scott Pilgrim vs the World and Superbad actor is stepping behind the camera for Love Is Not the Answer, which he also wrote.

The plot is being kept under wraps, but it's described as a "precise yet unpredictable, absurdist comedy that moves between hilarity and heartbreak as it explores modern loneliness and the search for connection", according to Variety.

The film will star Anderson, who is continuing her acting comeback after receiving acclaim for 2024's The Last Showgirl. She will star alongside Dornan, Steve Coogan and Gladiator 2 actor Fred Hechinger.

Cera previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that he was working on his own projects.

"Actually, I am trying to get a couple of things made and hopefully get something going this year, and they would be to direct," he shared. "One of them is an adaptation of a novel, Masters of Atlantis by Charles Portis, and I've been pushing it along with a couple of friends of mine, Vernon Chatman and Antonio Campos. The other is a feature film I've written with two friends, which is an original story."

The Juno actor is expected to appear at the Cannes Film Festival at the weekend to support Wes Anderson's new black comedy The Phoenician Scheme, which is competing for the Palme d'Or for best film. The star-studded ensemble also includes Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston and Scarlett Johansson.

Former Baywatch star Anderson has been lining up film roles ever since her comeback last year with The Last Showgirl. Her upcoming projects include The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson, and the indie dramas Rosebush Pruning and Place to Be.