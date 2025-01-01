Kelvin Harrison Jr. joins cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been cast as a young Jeffrey Wright in the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 star has signed up to portray Beetee, the character played by Wright in 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and the two-part sequel, Mockingjay.

Harrison Jr.'s casting was confirmed with a video reveal on the official Hunger Games social media pages.

Sunrise on the Reaping, based on the latest book by Suzanne Collins, is a prequel to the original Hunger Games series and is set 24 years before the first book and film.

The story focuses on Haymitch Abernathy, originally played by Woody Harrelson, and depicts his time as a tribute competing in the 50th annual Hunger Games tournament.

Beetee is the champion of the 34th Hunger Games and the father of Ampert, Haymitch's fellow tribute in the 50th games.

Harrison Jr. joins previously announced cast members including Joseph Zada as Haymitch, Whitney Peak as his love interest Lenore Dove and Mckenna Grace as fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner.

The cast so far is rounded out by Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, a character originally portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Plemons previously played Hoffman's son in 2013's The Master.

Glenn Close is reportedly circling a role in the upcoming sequel, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Sunrise on the Reaping, which will once again be directed by Hunger Games mainstay Francis Lawrence, will be released in cinemas on 20 November 2026.