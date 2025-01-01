Kim Kardashian delivers emotional testimony in Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian delivered an emotional testimony during the Paris robbery trial on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, nine years after she was allegedly robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week on 3 October 2016, the reality star appeared in court to testify against the accused.

Kim recounted how several masked men entered her room at the No Address Hotel in Paris, zip-tied her, taped her mouth shut and put her in the bathtub. She claimed they stole an estimated $10 million (£7.6 million) worth of jewellery.

Among the stolen items was a ring given to her by then-husband Kanye West, reportedly worth around $4.5 million (£3.4 million).

"I came to Paris for Fashion Week, and Paris is always a place that I love so much," Kim told the court, according to the BBC. "I always felt really safe...I'd stop in little hotels for hot chocolate, it was magical. But when I came for Fashion Week during that trip, it changed everything."

Kim explained that she initially thought the men who entered her hotel room were policemen, before realising they had handcuffed the hotel receptionist and repeatedly asked her for her ring.

"I was still in such shock, because honestly a lot of terrorist attacks were going on in the world and me and my friends were talking about what was going on in the world," she said, "I didn't get what was happening and I didn't get it was about my jewellery, even though they specifically asked for my ring."

The Skims founder then shared that after being tied up, she "absolutely" thought she was going to be killed.

"At that point I was sure that's when they were going to shoot me," she recalled, adding that she knew her sister Kourtney Kardashian would soon return to the hotel room. "So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend. I absolutely did think I was gonna die."

Kim - who has four children with Kanye - recalled telling the thieves, "I have babies and I need to get home to my babies."

According to the Associated Press, the fashion mogul also noted that she was wearing nothing but a robe at the time of the robbery, and felt "certain" she was going to be raped.

Before the Kardashians star took the stand, her former stylist and longtime friend - who was at the hotel during the robbery - testified that she could hear Kim screaming in "terror" during the ordeal.

The ten suspects on trial, most of whom are in their 60s and 70s, have been nicknamed "the grandpa robbers" by the French press.