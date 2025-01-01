NEWS Tom Cruise honoured with BFI Fellowship for extraordinary contribution to film Newsdesk Share with :





Last night in London, Hollywood icon Tom Cruise received the British Film Institute's (BFI) highest accolade, the prestigious BFI Fellowship. The award was presented at the annual BFI Chair's Dinner, hosted by BFI Chair Jay Hunt at the Rosewood London, by Cruise's long-time collaborator, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie.



McQuarrie, who has worked with Cruise for nearly two decades on blockbuster hits including Edge of Tomorrow, Jack Reacher, and the enduring Mission: Impossible franchise since 2015, lauded Cruise's unparalleled achievements as a versatile actor and his significant impact on the UK film industry. The BFI Fellowship recognises Cruise's commitment as a producer who consistently chooses the UK as a filming location, demonstrably fostering growth within the nation's film infrastructure. His productions have showcased British craft expertise, generated numerous jobs, and provided invaluable skills and training opportunities across the country.



The celebratory evening was attended by a host of luminaries from the film industry, including Angela Bassett, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Samantha Morton, Idris Elba, Jerry Bruckheimer, Hannah Waddingham, Edgar Wright, and legendary director Terry Gilliam, among others.



Upon receiving the honour, an appreciative Tom Cruise spoke of the collaborative nature of filmmaking and his deep love for the art form. "The beauty of this artform is a collaboration and it tests everything we are as artists, as human beings," he stated. He also expressed his profound gratitude for the recognition and his enduring passion for being on set, quipping about his relentless collaborations with McQuarrie. Highlighting his shared history with McQuarrie and BFI Chief Executive Ben Roberts as fellow cinema enthusiasts, Cruise underscored the magic of the theatrical experience. He thanked the BFI for their unwavering support of the industry and expressed his optimism for the next generation of filmmakers.



In his heartfelt introduction, Christopher McQuarrie positioned Cruise as a cinematic force spanning eras, a dedicated artist and "unapologetic entertainer" who continually pushes his own boundaries, drawing inspiration from the pioneers of cinema.



BFI Chair Jay Hunt lauded Cruise as an actor and producer who has "pushed the boundaries of cinema" for over four decades, reminding audiences of the importance of the big screen experience. She also acknowledged his extraordinary partnership with the UK film industry, recognizing his energetic presence on set and his global impact through storytelling.



The celebration of Tom Cruise's remarkable career continues with a dedicated season at BFI Southbank and BFI IMAX throughout May, featuring screenings of 28 of his iconic films. The current issue of Sight and Sound magazine also features an extensive interview with the cinematic titan. Cruise now joins a distinguished list of BFI Fellows, solidifying his legacy as a true giant of the silver screen.