Anna Camp teases romance with Jade Whipkey

Anna Camp has seemingly confirmed she is in a relationship with Jade Whipkey.

The 42-year-old You star and stylist Whipkey have been dropping hints about their apparent romance for months.

Late on Monday, Whipkey shared a romantic photo via Instagram Stories of Camp looking elated while sitting at a table with a caption stating, "Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing."

Camp re-posted the snap on her own Instagram Stories - and weeks earlier had shared a snap of Whipkey sipping a glass of wine with a simple caption stating, "Date night", alongside rose emojis.

A TikTok clip of the duo discussing their dating history has now resurfaced, in which Camp shared she was dating a mystery woman - which fans have now deduced is Whipkey.

Asked by a fan what they "expect" on a first date with a man, Camp replied in the footage - which was originally shared in February, "I don't expect anything. Not anymore because I'm dating a woman, and it's great."

The TV and film star also shared details of a past disastrous date with a mystery man, revealing, "I left a date once because a guy was like 45 minutes late and I stayed and waited.

"Then he said that I was prettier in a movie than I was in person, because I'm an actor, and I was like, 'Okay, bye.'"

Camp was previously married to Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin, 37, from 2016 until 2019, and prior to this she was married to Scrubs actor Michael Mosley, 46, from 2010 until 2013.