Jamie Lee Curtis leaks details of Lindsay Lohan's marriage journey

Jamie Lee Curtis has leaked details of Lindsay Lohan's relationship with her husband.

The 66-year-old Hollywood star played the on-screen mother of Lohan, 38, in the iconic 2003 film Freaky Friday, and the ladies will reprise their roles in a sequel that is to be released this year.

Having watched her co-star grow up both on screen and in real life, Curtis was thrilled to see Lohan find love with banking vice president Bader Shammas, 38.

Spilling secrets of the beginning of the romance, Curtis told Us Weekly, "She met him right at the end of her time (in Dubai) on a blind date.

"So, it's been a real pleasure for me to see her develop as a beautiful woman and (she's) smart and gorgeous. I mean, it's cray cray."

Lohan first moved to Dubai in 2014 and began dating Shammas five years later before he popped the question in 2021.

The couple went on to secretly marry in a ceremony in April 2022 and later welcomed a son named Luai in July 2023.

Curtis also shared her joy at Lohan becoming a mother - and shone a light on the Mean Girls star's life in Dubai.

She gushed, "It's been glorious to watch her become the mom she is and really loving her work. She took time off because she said it wasn't fun anymore. She wasn't enjoying it."

She continued, "(Lindsay) went to Dubai because it was the one place she could go where it didn't feel - she wasn't bombarded. Weirdly enough, it was a very friendly country that left her alone. And she spent, if I'm not mistaken, like, five years there, and it was her starting to miss the creative work that brought her back."

Freakier Friday is due for release on Friday 8 August.