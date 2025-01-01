Leo DiCaprio presents Robert de Niro with Palme d'Or at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio has presented his sometime co-star Robert De Niro with the honorary Palme d'Or.

The actor got on stage at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to present the award to the iconic star, who accepted the trophy in front of his partner, Tiffany Chen, and his daughter Helen.

De Niro used his acceptance speech to criticise Donald Trump, calling him a "philistine president".

"Now, he has announced a 100% tariff on films produced outside the US. Let that sink in for a minute. You can't put a price on creativity, but apparently you can put a tariff on it," Robert said, as reported by Variety.

"Of course, this is unacceptable. All these attacks are unacceptable, and this isn't just an American problem. It's a global one. And like a film, we can't just all sit back and watch.

"We have to act now. Without violence, but with great passion and determination. It's time for everyone who cares about liberty to organise, to protest, and when there are elections, of course to vote.

"Tonight, and for the next 11 days, we show our strength and commitment by celebrating art in this glorious festival."

