Gypsy-Rose Blanchard fears daughter will think she's 'a monster'

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has revealed she fears her daughter will think she's "a monster".

The new mum, who was convicted of killing her mother after suffering years of abuse, revealed she was grappling with how to talk to her newborn daughter Aurora about their family history.

"I have been hit with the question, 'How are you going to tell your daughter about what you did?' " Gypsy-Rose, 33, wept to her boyfriend, Ken Urker, in the newest episode of her reality TV series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

"And I just want to know that she's going to love me and forgive me for what I did in my past. I just don't want that to cloud her mind and her end up hating me."

The mother of one was released from prison in 2023 after serving eight years of her ten-year sentence for second-degree murder.

"I'm not a monster. And I don't want her to grow up thinking that I'm one," Gypsy-Rose went on.

"You hear about families that have deep dark secrets and they have skeletons in their closet and their kids disown them and hate them, growing up resenting them. And I just don't want that to be the case for us."