Demi Moore recalls 'begging' Charlie's Angels director for one thing

Demi Moore has recalled "begging" her Charlie's Angels director for one specific thing.

The actress stripped down to a bikini for the 2003 action comedy Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and recently revealed she had only a few weeks to prepare for the role.

"You know, he called me to start shooting (in) three-and-a-half weeks," Demi told her former co-star from the film, Drew Barrymore, on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"And I had no time to think about what I looked like, which was almost better."

Directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, the movie saw Demi, 62, take part in a beach scene with co-star Cameron Diaz, 52 - and Demi had just one major request.

"All I remember is begging them not to shoot my butt," Demi recalled. "I don't know why that was my obsession."

For her part, Drew was impressed to learn Demi had barely any time to get ready.

"No one can do in three weeks what you showed up with. So you were clearly good to go," Drew raved.

"Like, there's no magic wand that gets you to that in three weeks. I've done a three-week diet. I didn't end up there!"

Demi also remembered being surprised when the movie came out that media attention was focused on her bikini scene, with news outlets at the time homing in on the fact that she had recently turned 40.

"I think I wasn't prepared for the focus that happened from it," Demi explained. "I had no idea the amplification, ironically, that was specifically tied to my age."