Olivia Munn admits mum 'never met' John Mulaney before son's birth

Olivia Munn has admitted her mother "never met" John Mulaney before the birth of their first child.

The Your Friends & Neighbors actress and the stand-up comedian started dating in 2021 and welcomed their son Malcolm in November of that year.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, Olivia confessed that her mum Kim didn't officially meet John until after Malcolm was born.

"So, Malcolm was born the day before Thanksgiving and my mom comes, first of all, never met John by this point," she recalled, describing how her mum went straight to see the newborn without greeting John. "(Kim) came in, she doesn't even say 'Hi' to John."

And as the family was preparing their Thanksgiving meal, Kim decided it would be funny if she had Malcolm pose with a turkey leg.

"She unzips her suitcase, takes out frozen turkeys," the 44-year-old remembered. "She says to John, 'You know, it's so exciting, in my family with all of our kids, the tradition (is) we put a drumstick in their hand for their first Thanksgiving when they're a baby.'"

However, Olivia had to explain to John that it wasn't a family tradition and her mother was "lying".

Kim then placed Malcolm in the Everybody's Live with John Mulaney host's arms along with the drumstick and took a photo.

"She pats (the baby's) hand and goes, 'OK, new tradition,'" she laughed.

Olivia and John tied the knot in July 2024. They are also parents to daughter Méi, who was born via surrogate last September.