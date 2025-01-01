Rosamund Pike refused to undress during James Bond audition

Rosamund Pike refused to "unzip and drop the dress" during her audition for the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day.

The Gone Girl actress has claimed that she was asked to stand in her underwear during her audition for the role of Miranda Frost, but she refused the request.

"In the Bond audition, I was asked to unzip and drop the dress I was wearing, to just stand there in underwear," Pike told Harper's Bazaar U.K. "And I thought, 'Well, no, I'll be doing that if I get the part. I won't be doing that now.' I don't know what possessed me."

The casting team didn't hold the moment against her and Pike was cast as Miranda alongside Pierce Brosnan as 007 and Halle Berry as the Bond girl Jinx.

The British star's comments a few weeks after she recalled her "awkward" intimate scene with Brosnan, which takes place on a swan sculpture bed "covered in furs". Pike revealed that she thought she was pulling out Brosnan's body hair with her adhesive modesty tape.

"We have this clinch, and then we separate, and I look at this body tape and the nipple covers and they're covered in hair. And I think, 'Oh my God, I'm waxing Pierce's chest,'" she said during an appearance on David Tennant Does a Podcast With in April.

"I was so mortified. I thought, 'Oh my God, he's so brave, and I'm pulling off his chest hair with every embrace.' And of course, it took a couple of takes to realise it was not him. It was the fake fur of the rugs adorning the swan bed. I literally thought I was waxing the poor man's chest."

Die Another Day marked Pike's first movie role.