Sarah Sherman 'never meant to hurt' Aimee Lou Wood with Saturday Night Live sketch

Comedian Sarah Sherman "never meant to hurt" Aimee Lou Wood's feelings when she parodied her on Saturday Night Live.

In April, The White Lotus actress called out the long-running comedy show over the sketch, in which Sherman wore enlarged false teeth to mock Wood's signature feature.

Addressing the headlines in an interview with Vanity Fair, Sherman insisted she didn't intend to upset Wood with her portrayal.

"I was excited to play her because she's so iconic, her character is so iconic," Sherman said. "I f**king obviously never meant to hurt anyone's feelings. Never in a million years did I get into comedy to make anyone upset. I feel terrible that anyone would feel bad."

After the sketch aired, the Sex Education actress expressed her grievances with the unflattering caricature of her White Lotus character Chelsea.

Dubbing the spoof "mean and unfunny", the 31-year-old wrote, "I actually love being taken the p**s out of when it's clever and in good spirits. I don't mind caricature - I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

Wood noted that the comedians could have poked fun at her in "a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way".

The British actress subsequently received an apology from the SNL team, while Sherman sent her a bunch of flowers.

"Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm," Wood captioned a photo of the bouquet.