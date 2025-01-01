John Boyega is confident Attack the Block sequel 'will happen'

John Boyega has assured fans that a sequel to his 2011 sci-fi Attack the Block "will happen".

The Star Wars actor made his movie debut in the comedy-horror, which follows a teenage street gang who have to defend themselves from predatory alien invaders on a London council estate.

Four years ago, it was announced that writer-director Joe Cornish was making a sequel, with Boyega set to return as Moses.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the British actor assured fans that the sequel was still in development and explained that they are taking their time to make sure the story is right.

"I've read it, man. It's cool, bro," he began. "Joe Cornish has done a phenomenal job on his draft. And we're just cooking it to make it right for everyone. And we obviously need more money for those aliens. We want it to look real good for that 2026 crowd.

"But for us, it's just about developing the story and making sure Moses and the rest of the characters that we have left are fully hashed out before bringing it out and going to shoot. But I'm very passionate and very willing that we will shoot Attack the Block 2. It will happen."

Boyega added that "the story is crazy" and he's "got to get in the gym" to prepare for the role.

In addition to Attack the Block 2, the 33-year-old is also set to star as legendary singer Otis Redding in Otis & Zelma alongside Danielle Deadwyler.