Elizabeth Hurley addresses 'surprising' reaction to Billy Ray Cyrus romance

Elizabeth Hurley has acknowledged the "surprising" reaction to her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 59-year-old actress has responded to the reaction her relationship with the country singer, 63, has received since they debuted loved-up snaps on social media last month.

"I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising," Elizabeth said to Page Six on Tuesday. "It's not surprising to me because we're actually quite similar and get on extremely well."

The actress then went on to reveal that she and the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker have a lot in common.

"We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country," she told the outlet. "And we both love country music, both love movies. We've got a lot in common - and cowboy boots, definitely."

In a separate interview with European news outlet RTL TV, Elizabeth said that she and Billy Ray have plans to spend time together in her native England.

"I have to go back to England tomorrow, but Billy will come to England soon," she shared.

The Gossip Girl actress then reiterated that she and the singer have common interests, saying, "We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together."

Elizabeth's comments come weeks after Billy Ray opened up about their relationship during an appearance on The Ty Bentli Show.

"It's just been beautiful," he gushed about the romance, before revealing it had been "a long time" since he had been "this happy".

The couple met on the set of the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise and became romantic after Elizabeth reached out to him via text last year to offer him support amid his acrimonious divorce from Firerose.