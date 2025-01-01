Scarlett Johansson questions Oscars for snubbing Avengers: Endgame

Scarlett Johansson has called out the Oscars for subbing Avengers: Endgame.

The actress, who portrayed Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow across ten Marvel films, has questioned why the 2019 blockbuster was overlooked in major categories at the 2020 Oscars - including Best Picture.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Scarlett expressed disbelief that the superhero film received only one nomination, for Best Visual Effects.

"How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?" she asked. "It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film - and also, it's one of the most successful films of all time."

Endgame held particular significance for Scarlett, as it featured the death of her character - a role she originated in 2010's Iron Man 2. She did, however, return for one more Marvel film: the 2021 prequel Black Widow.

Despite ongoing fan speculation, Scarlett said she doesn't expect to return to the Marvel franchise.

"It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity (returning) would make sense for me, for the character that I play," she told the publication.

"I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete," the actress continued. "I don't want to mess with that. For fans, too - it's important for them."

Scarlett is currently promoting her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 20 May.