Gwyneth Paltrow brands daughter 'best buddy' as she marks 21st birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow has branded her daughter her "best buddy" in a touching tribute to mark her 21st birthday.

The 52-year-old Hollywood icon shares two children with ex-husband Chris Martin, 48, with her now 21-year-old daughter Apple Martin and 19-year-old son Moses Martin.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Paltrow shared a video montage of images in a post that praised her firstborn child.

The Shakespeare In Love star wrote alongside the images, "To the light of my life, my ray of sunshine, my hilarious, brilliant, best buddy. Happy 21st birthday!"

The proud mum continued, "You are exceptionally kind and utterly wonderful. I am incredibly proud of your strength and your intellect. Your goofiness and your big laugh. You are just the best. The absolute best."

She concluded, "Thank god for you, Apple Martin. I cannot wait to see what this next chapter brings for you. Love, Mama."

Apple reacted to the post to send love straight back, writing, "I love you so so much mama. Thank you for being the best mom and for allowing me to grow and discover myself. I couldn't have done it without you."

Paltrow was famously married to Apple's Coldplay frontman father from 2003 until they "consciously uncoupled" and divorced in 2016.

She went on to marry American Horror Story co-creator and producer Brad Falchuk, 54 - who himself has a daughter, Isabella, 20, and a son, Brody, 18, from his past marriage to TV producer Suzanne Bukinik.