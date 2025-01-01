Jamie Lee Curtis explains her plastic surgery regret

Jamie Lee Curtis has admitted she deeply regrets getting plastic surgery in her youth.

The 66-year-old Hollywood icon had her confidence ruined when a cinematographer made a degrading comment about her appearance in 1985.

She recalled to 60 Minutes, "He was like, 'Yeah I'm not shooting her today. Her eyes are baggy.' I was 25.

"For him to say that was very embarrassing. So as soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery."

Asked how the surgery went, however, the Halloween star replied, "Not well... That's just not what you want to do when you're 25 or 26. I regretted it immediately and have kind of, sort of regretted it since."

As an advocate for body positivity, Curtis went on to say she has been haunted by her cosmetic decision.

She explained, "I've become a really public advocate to say to women, 'You're gorgeous and you're perfect the way you are,' so... oh, yeah. It was not a good thing for me to do."

Curtis previously revealed it was late Oscar-nominated cinematographer Gordon Willis who made the confidence-destroying comment while filming Perfect, which co-starred John Travolta.

His comment had another devastating impact, however, as the star began to struggle with addiction following the surgery.

She recalled to The New Yorker in 2019, "That's when I found Vicodin, and the cycle of addiction began with that."