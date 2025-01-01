Liam Payne's last TV show gets summer air date

Liam Payne's final TV series, Building the Band, will debut this summer, with the late One Direction star as guest judge.

The announcement was made by Netflix at its latest presentation of upcoming shows.

"People will be obsessed with Building the Band coming this summer, hosted by AJ McLean," the streamer announced. "Contestants will be judged and mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, with Kelly Rowland and the late Liam Payne."

Filming on the show wrapped prior to Payne's death last October, and producers have faced a dilemma over how to proceed.

In January, Building the Band was listed on Netflix's 2025 slate, with the streamer's unscripted programming chief saying at the time that the company was in touch with Payne's family, with no final decision made as to the One Direction star's involvement in the series.

Payne was a guest judge on Building the Band alongside Destiny's Child singer Rowland and Pussycat Doll Scherzinger. The show is a Love is Blind-style talent contest in which singers form their own bands without being able to see each other.

The series culminates in three live shows that were filmed in late August in front of a live audience in Manchester.

Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.