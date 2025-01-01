Tom Cruise receives 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Tom Cruise has received a five-minute standing ovation for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning at Cannes.

Deadline shared a video on X of Cruise walking down an aisle at the Grand Théâtre Lumière as the audience applauded. He was joined by director Christopher McQuarrie, as well as fellow cast members Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Cruise thanked the festival crowd, saying he was "very grateful" to be a part of the franchise, which he has fronted for three decades.

Cruise added that he looked forward to making other films with McQuarrie in the future, before turning to the crowd and thanking them for their support.

Whether Cruise will return to the franchise is a mystery - it is not yet known whether or not The Final Reckoning is the last outing for his character, Ethan Hunt.

The actor had appeared at a master class at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival earlier in the day, where he discussed the film ahead of its world premiere.

"Just let us show the movie tonight," Cruise told the audience.

"We've had an amazing time doing it, and it's been a lot of fun, and we just want you all to enjoy it, enjoy this and know everything - the culmination has come to this moment right now, and it's been a lot of fun."