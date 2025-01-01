Rihanna to release first song in three years for Smurfs soundtrack

Rihanna will release her first song in more than three years this week.

The superstar singer is set to drop her new track, Friend of Mine, which features on the soundtrack of the upcoming Smurfs movie.

She shared the news along with a trailer for the film.

Rihanna is starring in the Smurfs film alongside John Goodman, James Corden, Nick Offerman and Sandra Oh, and she's also a producer on the project.

Friend of Mine drops on 16 May, while Smurfs will hit cinemas on 18 July.

The film follows the latest adventure of the Smurfs as they set out to save Papa Smurf after he is kidnapped by wizards. It's the first Smurfs movie since 2017's Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Friend of Mine is Rihanna's first song since 2022's Lift Me Up. That song hit number 2 on the Hot 100 and went platinum in 2023.

Fans have been waiting years for a comeback from Rihanna, who has not released an album since 2016.

The multi-Grammy-winning artist confirmed last week at the Met Gala that she is pregnant with her third child with her life partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

She showed off her advanced baby bump on the gala's navy blue carpet.