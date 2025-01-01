Demi Lovato set to wed at end of May

Demi Lovato's wedding date has been revealed.

The former Disney star is set to marry her bandmate Jordan Lutes after an 18-month engagement, reports TMZ.

Singer, songwriter and actor Lovato, who recently revealed that she had "never been happier", and her fiancé have set a date for Memorial Day weekend, which takes place in the US on the last weekend of May.

Lovato and her Holy Fvck back-up vocalist bandmate will be exchanging vows at an as yet secret location.

The Canadian musician, nicknamed Jutes, popped the question to Lovato in December 2023 with a bespoke pear-shaped diamond sparkler.

"I'm still speechless! Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic," the As the Bell Rings alum wrote at the time when she announced her engagement.

"My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you. Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true, and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you, baby!"

Lovato started dating Lutes after they collaborated in the studio, two years after calling off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich.