Halle Bailey granted custody of son amid DDG abuse allegations

Halle Bailey has been granted temporary sole physical and legal custody of her son, whom she shares with ex DDG.

The order is in place until a further court hearing on 4 June.

On Tuesday, the Little Mermaid star petitioned the court for sole custody of their 16-month-old son after she accused the rapper of domestic abuse.

She has asked that she maintain sole custody of their child moving forward.

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, the singer claimed she filed without giving notice to her ex because she "was afraid that the violence would re-occur" and that she feared the other party would take the child "out of the area" before the order could be granted and served.

The Colour Purple actor was granted a temporary order of protection from her ex after alleging that he had physically attacked her multiple times since their October 2024 breakup.

In the legal docs, Bailey claimed the first incident of abuse took place in January after she attempted to set up a visitation schedule with DDG.

She included photos of a chipped tooth and bruises on her arm in her restraining order request, which was granted by the LA courts.

DDG must stay 100 yards away from Bailey and their son, and cannot have firearms in his possession. The rapper is also not allowed to contact her either directly or indirectly.

Bailey also requested that he not be able to use his streaming platforms to weaponise his fanbase against her.