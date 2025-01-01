NEWS Star Search reboot in the works at Netflix Newsdesk Share with :





Producers at Netflix are working on a reboot of iconic TV competition series Star Search.



Hosted by Ed McMahon, the original show ran from 1983 until 1995 and showcased a variety of performers from several genres of entertainment.



Star Search was instrumental in launching the careers of many artists, including the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Destiny's Child, Justin Timberlake, LeAnn Rimes, and Usher.



But after two decades off the air, bosses at the streaming service announced they are developing a live version during the annual Upfront presentation on Wednesday.



"This time around, the talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever: Each week on Star Search, emerging performers in music, dance, comedy, and kids' acts will take the stage to compete for a shot at the spotlight," a statement reads. "The competition unfolds over time, with eliminations raising the stakes and plenty of surprises along the way."



Hosts, judges, and the premiere date have not yet been announced.



However, the casting search is now open.



"After 20 years off the air, the show returns with all the nostalgia longtime fans have been waiting for, while pulling in a new generation with fresh faces and undeniable talent. Get ready to meet your next obsessions: the artists poised to take over your screens and playlists for years to come," they added.



In recent years, producers at Netflix have sought to grow its slate of competition shows, with programmes including Million Dollar Secret, The Circle, and Building the Band.

